Sir Michael Caine has revealed his secret to good health is war rations and "stolen fish".

The 88-year-old - who was an evacuee during World War Two, having escape London to live in the countryside - actor has suggested the diet he grew up on during the war has kept him in amazing shape, as he didn't have any sugar and learned how to hunt wild animals.

Speaking on the 'River Cafe Table 4' podcast he said: "My memory of food is this, my father was a Billingsgate fish market porter and he was a big gambler so he never bought steak because it was too dear but he used to nick a lot of fish.

“So for 15 years I ate fish, every kind of fish you can imagine and I later realised it was a very healthy thing.

“Another accidental healthy thing for me was the Second World War, you couldn’t get any sugar you couldn’t get any of those drinks you have now with all this sugar in it.”

Michael also explained that "health wise [he] was very lucky", especially being able to breathe in fresh air whilst living the country life.

He added: “Then I was evacuated to the country away from the smog which in Bermondsey then was terrible because everyone had coal fires.

“I lived on a farm for six years. The food was wonderful. Some of the food I caught myself because I could outrun a rabbit, I used to catch a rabbit with a stick and give it to my mother to cook for dinner.

"Pheasant, partridge, I remember all those things. Thinking back on it, health wise I was very lucky.

"And my mother insisted I ate porridge for breakfast for 15 years. We also had fresh vegetables because we lived on a farm so we would go and nick a cabbage.”