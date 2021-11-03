Sir Barry Gibb is being honoured with his own special set of stamps.

The Isle of Man Post Office has issued the collection on Wednesday (03.11.21) to celebrate the Bee Gees legend's musical career and "tireless charity work".

In a statement, Barry said: "I'm very proud of my Manx roots.

"I was born and bred on the ancient, mystical, magical Isle Of Man, and I have very fond memories of growing up there, so to appear on a set of its stamps is not only a wonderful surprise, but also an honour and a privilege."

The seven stamps all feature Barry at various stages in his illustrious career, with the first featuring him during filming for the 'Stayin' Alive' hitmaker's 1969 TV special 'Cucumber Castle'.

Other pictures used include a portrait of him at home in Miami, Florida in the late 1970s, a shot from the set of the 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' movie, and another from the 1989 'All For One' European tour.

Also featured are a picture of him in concert the same year at The Ahoy in Rotterdam, as well as a shot from his Legends slot at Glastonbury Festival in 2017, and a home studio shot from 2019.

Barry was born at the Jane Crookall maternity home in the Isle of Man's capital Douglas in 1946, and he lived on the island for nine years until his family first moved to Manchester, then Australia in 1958, and then returned to the UK in 1967.

On last year's album 'Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook Vol 1', he paid tribute to his homeland with the song 'Butterfly', which reference the fields near where he grew up.

On the track, he sings: "Green fields where we used to wander, purple valleys, near my home.

"We would play there, beneath the sky, then I kissed you Butterfly."

The Sir Barry Gibb stamp collection is available here: https://www.iompost.com/stamps-coins/collection/sir-barry-gibb-singer-songwriter-producer