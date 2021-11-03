Millie Bobby Brown has gone Instagram official with Jake Bongiovi.

The ‘Stranger Things’ star shared a romantic photograph of her boyfriend Jake - the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi - planting a sweet kiss on her cheek as the pair enjoyed a trip on the London Eye giant ferris wheel.

The 17-year-old actress captioned the photo with emojis referencing their location; a ferris wheel and an eye.

This is 19-year-old Jake's first appearance on Millie’s social media, however, she has been popping up on Jake’s for some time.

He previously shared a photo of the pair, writing in the caption: "We're starting a band, send name ideas.”

Rumours of their romance began circulating back in June when they were spotted hanging out together in New York City. Millie is believed to be in London to film the sequel to the Netflix movie ‘Enola Holmes’, in which she plays the title role of fictional detective Sherlock’ Holmes' lesser-known little sister.

Millie is becoming one of the most in-demand actresses around due to her roles in 'Enola Holmes', sci-fi series 'Stranger Things' and the 'Godzilla' movies.

Her 'Stranger Things’ co-star David Harbour - who portrays her character Eleven's adoptive father Jim Hopper, the police chief of Hawkins in Indiana - recently claimed he has “always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection” for Millie since first met her back in 2016.

In July, David - who is married to Lily Allen - told ‘That Scene with Dan Patrick’ podcast: "Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit.

"I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I've just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her."