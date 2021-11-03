Katie Price has experienced a "mixed bag of emotions" since her son Harvey Price left home.

The 19 year old - who has Prader–Willi syndrome, Septo-optic dysplasia and is also on the autistic spectrum - attends National Star College in Cheltenham, south west England, a specialist residential school, and Katie is finding it tough being away from her boy because they have an "unbreakable bond".

When asked how she finds it being apart from Harvey, Katie said: "It has been a mixed bag of emotions. Many mums find it hard seeing their children go off to university and it’s the same feeling for me.

"It’s always been us - Harvey and me, we have an unbreakable bond."

But Katie believes learning to live independently will provide a "great" boost for Harvey's confidence.

Speaking to Mirror Online, she added: "Harvey has complex needs which means no two days are the same in Harvey’s world. There is no predictability apart from his set routine, which is key to his overall wellbeing.

"I never know what’s coming, what mood he will be in when he wakes up but I wouldn’t change a thing about him, he’s perfect to me.

"Now he is learning to live independently I think that’s great for his confidence and it has encouraged him to express himself better, and engage more with the new people around him."

Katie recently admitted she believes illusionist Uri Geller cured Harvey’s blindness.

He was born without an optic nerve, but Katie was shocked when she ran into the psychic, who said Harvey would be able to see one day.

In an extract from her new book 'Katie Price: Harvey and Me', she wrote: "We naturally got chatting and we were speaking about Harvey.

"I told him all about what we’d been through and that he was blind.

"I remember him saying to me, ‘Let me do something with Harvey. I can guarantee that one day he will see.’

"I was thinking, ‘What are you on about? What a load of bulls***!’ We’d been told by doctors that he was blind and he will never be able to see, so why did this guy think he could perform a miracle? Did he think he was Jesus or something?

"I just thought, ‘What’s the worst that can happen? Go for it.'

"Uri asked a member of the film crew to go and get a spoon from the kitchen so that he could perform his infamous ‘spoon bending’ stunt.

"He started rubbing the spoon and it started bending right in front of my eyes. I was like, ‘What the hell is going on?!’ He then said to me, ‘Keep this spoon. I don’t know when, but one day your son will see.’ "

Harvey has left doctors fascinated because he can now see, despite nothing having apparently changed with his medical history since birth.