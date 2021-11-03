Jameela Jamil can kiss her own butt.

‘The Good Place’ actress attributed her surprising flexibility to her “invisible disability called Ehlers-Danlos”, an autoimmune disease that leads to incredibly stretchy joints.

The 35-year-old activist told Us Weekly magazine: “I have an invisible disability called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome that makes me so bendy that I can pretty much kiss my butt.”

Jameela made the admission as a part of the magazine’s ‘25 Things You Don’t Know About Me’ feature. Other confessions included her love of supermarkets when she sad because she finds “aisle of snacks very comforting” and her “idea of heaven is Target".

Food confessions by the former T4 presenter were plentiful, such as she once "only ate potato chips for and no other foods for a whole year” and how she “would risk it all for sourdough pizza or Shake Shack fries".

Jameela also used the platform to gripe about being confused for other actresses with south east Asian heritage.

She said: "I’m not Cece from ‘New Girl’ [Hannah Simone] - nor am I Priyanka Chopra.”

The star also revealed that she’s not above lying to meet her idols, saying: "I once lied that I could DJ and got booked to perform for Elton John. "So I had one week to teach myself."

Clearly, it was a move that paid off for her as she recently attracted a lot of attention after sparking disbelief after getting a credit on her boyfriend James Blake’s new album, Friends That Break Your Heart'.

She fired back on Twitter: “A lot of mostly women insisting I couldn’t possibly have actually worked on my boyfriend’s music, and that he must have just credited me to be nice ... I was a DJ for 8 years, and studied music for 6 years before that. You are part of the problem of why women don’t pursue producing (sic)"

In a follow- up, she said: "Didn’t expect this conversation to blow up the way it did, or to see so much support. Saddened to see how many women in music have faced so much gaslighting over their skill and input and sending you love. We have to AT LEAST do better for each other because these are BLEAK TIMES."

She later said on Instagram that James “had to fight me to take credit on this album because I was so pre-emptively sick of the internet. "Especially after this same thing happened on his last record that I worked for countless hours on."