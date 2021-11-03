Emily Ratajkowski felt "relieved" to have a baby boy.

The 30-year-old model has a seven-month-old son called Sylvester with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard - but Emily admits that she initially preferred the idea of having a baby girl.

She told the December/January 2022 issue of ELLE magazine: "I wanted a daughter initially, but when I found out I was having a son, I was so relieved. Because I think that it would bring up - I want more children, so it might be something I deal with later - being sexualised way before puberty and being aware of it.

"I have a memory: I did a sexy move down the wall of my parents’ kitchen. I was probably in first grade and my parents were like, 'Where did you learn that?' I was like, 'I fricking learned it. That’s what women do.'"

Emily announced her pregnancy in an essay for Vogue magazine in October 2020.

The brunette beauty explained at the time why she didn't want to reveal the sex of her child.

Emily - who tied the knot with Sebastian in 2018 - said: "When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then.

"Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who - rather than what - is growing inside my belly."