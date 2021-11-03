Freida Pinto knows her pregnancy is unlikely to go entirely to plan.

The 37-year-old actress is currently preparing for the arrival of her first child with her husband Cory Tran - but she's aware that not everything will go as expected.

She said: "I feel confident in the plan that I have. We can plan as much as we want and then there has to be a small element of letting go of control as well.

"This is where the excitement comes from: when you've prepared and planned for such a long time, now you want to test it out and see how it goes."

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' star - who announced her pregnancy in June - admitted she's already experienced a series of "surprises" over recent months.

Freida told People: "Lots of losing-my-mind kind of moments, and then lots of beautiful moments, as well.

"It's been a rollercoaster, but a good one. If I've learned something through pregnancy, it is that it's a fantastic preparation for learning to let go of a little bit of control entering into motherhood. You can't control everything. You can make all the plans in the world and you just have to be open and ready for what has to happen."

Meanwhile, Freida recently announced that she'd got married in secret amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress explained that she didn't want to wait any longer to tie the knot.

Asked how her wedding planning was going on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Freida said: "We’re already married!

"It’s a very romantic story if you must know. When we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding, but then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realised we’d be planning this for the rest of our lives and never doing it.

"So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California]."