Wendy Williams won't return to her TV show in November.

The 57-year-old star has recently been absent from her TV talk-show as she's been dealing with complications from Graves’ disease, and her place is set to be filled by a number of new guest hosts, including comedian Bill Bellamy.

Bill said in a statement: "I have always loved being a guest on my friend Wendy’s show!

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be here for her, and I look forward to working with her amazing team."

Elsewhere, Michael Rapaport will fill in as the show’s host for the week of November 8, while Jerry Springer will also co-host with Steve Wilkos later this month.

At present, it's not clear when Wendy will make her return to TV screens as she continues her recovery.

The production company Debmar-Mercury explained in a statement: "She is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition.

"It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."

'The Wendy Williams Show’ was initially supposed to return to screens on September 20 for its 13th season but was delayed until October 4 due to the host’s medical issues.

Later, it was confirmed that the return had been pushed back again until October 18.

A statement previously explained: "Wendy will not be returning with new shows on October 4.

"She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work.

"We plan to return with new shows on October 18.

"Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues."