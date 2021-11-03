Bee Shaffer has given birth to a baby boy.

The 34-year-old daughter of Anna Wintour has confirmed via Instagram that she gave birth to a baby boy called Oliver on October 25.

Bee - who is married to Francesco Carrozzini, the son of the late Italian Vogue editor Franca Sozzani - has posted photos of her son on social media.

In the pictures, Bee's baby boy is seen wearing a pair of knitted pants and a hat with deer antlers.

A source has told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that Bee's family are all "over the moon" about the arrival of her son.

Bee's Instagram post also prompted lots of congratulatory messages from her showbiz pals, including Sarah Jessica Parker.

The 'Sex and the City' star - who has James, 19, and 12-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha with her husband Matthew Broderick - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Wow!!!! Got the chills!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you all. Xxx (sic)"

Katy Perry - who has Daisy, 14 months, with Orlando Bloom - has offered her congratulations to Bee, too.

The 37-year-old singer also explained that she shares a birthday with Oliver.

She said in reply to Bee's sweet post: "Omg I love my birthday twin. Congrats (sic)"

Bee and Francesco announced their engagement in March 2017, shortly before she showed off her sparkling engagement ring at the Met Gala in New York City.

The loved-up duo officially tied the knot at Anna Wintour's Anna's Long Island home in July 2018, before they had another, more intimate, ceremony in Portofino, Italy, later that month.

However, Bee and Francesco have always made a concerted effort to keep details of their wedding and their love life relatively private.