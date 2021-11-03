Salma Hayek thinks having a child at 41 has made her more appreciative of motherhood.

The 55-year-old actress has Valentina, 14, with her billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault, and she's explained the benefits of having a child later in life.

She shared: "You appreciate it so much more because, by the time you get there, you’ve been through the fear of maybe it might never happen.

"Also you know what you want to do with your life, so you don’t have the pressure of: ‘What am I going to do with my life? And I’m a mother!’ When you marry young, it’s hard because maybe you don’t know who you are yet. I was a little bit wiser."

Salma also heaped praise on her husband, describing Francois-Henri as a "fascinating man".

She told the Guardian newspaper: "He’s like no one I ever met before.

"He’s a fascinating man and it’s been 16 years and I’m still fascinated by him. I’d met amazing men, but I don’t know if anybody saw me as clearly as him. And I know who he is. Something about his soul, I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s pure."

Salma actually fell seriously ill with COVID-19 amid lockdown.

The Hollywood star refused to go to hospital, and she's hugely appreciative of how her husband rallied around her amid her health troubles.

She said: "It was terrifying. But it was also kind of lovely to be in the house with him, who is my rock."

Meanwhile, Salma recently revealed that she loved shooting 'Eternals' in London.

The actress stars in the new Marvel movie alongside the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, and she relished the experience.

She shared: "It was part of the beauty of shooting in real locations. It helps a lot. It creates an atmosphere.

"I've got to say though, one thing that was surprising to me, a lot of that was shot around London. There's so many beautiful woods in London, there's so many and so different one from the other. I live here and I was like, 'Wow, I don't know this place at all'."