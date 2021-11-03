Jade Thirlwall is giving her Little Mix bandmates some "space".

The 28-year-old pop star explained that she's taken a step back from Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock after they both gave birth in August.

Jade shared: "I’ve seen Leigh’s bubbas so far, she’s got twins. It was quite obvious to us [she was having twins], because she is so tiny, like she had this big belly. I went to see them not so long ago, and they’re beautiful.

"I haven’t seen Perrie’s yet, I’m going to go and see her soon.

"I wanted to give them a bit of space. Because we are literally sisters and obsessed with each other."

Jade thinks it's important that her bandmates are able to enjoy some quality time with their children.

She told the 'Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware' podcast: "I didn’t want to intrude, or remind them of work, too soon. So, I’ve given them a bit of time. It's very strange seeing them as mams, because I always see us as kids still. I don’t know why."

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne recently insisted that she intends to remain tight-lipped about the names of her two-month-old twins.

The 30-year-old singer welcomed twins into the world in August with fiance Andre Gray, but Leigh-Anne doesn't have any intention of revealing the names of her children just yet.

She said: "I’m just gonna keep it [the names] to myself."

Perrie, 28, also welcomed a baby called Axel with soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21.

And the blonde beauty admits that motherhood has totally transformed her life.

Perrie - who started dating Alex in 2016 - said: "You can’t plan anything. Even when you want to feed them at a certain time, it never goes to plan."