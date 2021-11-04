Joe Exotic has an "aggressive" form of cancer.

A new post on the 'Tiger King' star's Instagram page features a handwritten letter in which Joe explains that his prostate biopsy came back with a cancer diagnosis.

The 58-year-old former zoo keeper - who is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence - wrote: "Update [sad face emoji] Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well. (sic)"

Joe predicted that his long-time rival Carole Baskin will "have her own party" about the news.

He's also asked to be released from prison in order to seek treatment.

Joe - who was previously handed a 22-year prison sentence for 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire - added: "Right now I don't want anyone's pity and I'm sure Carole Will have her own party over this! What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! (sic)"

Joe is set to be re-sentenced because his original punishment was deemed to be excessive.

And he's now urged to be released from prison in order to get the treatment he needs.

His letter continues: "And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice [sad face emoji] love #joeexotic #exclusive #breakingnews #freejoeexotic #justiceforjoeexotic. (sic)"