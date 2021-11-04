Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson are "a little more" than friends.

The 41-year-old star and Pete, 27, were recently spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in California, and although it's been suggested that they're just good friends, an insider has now suggested that there's actually more to the situation.

The source said: "Kim and Pete like each other. They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it's a little more than that right now. They're having a lot of fun together.

"Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim."

Kim and Pete have both recently emerged from high-profile romances, and they've been bonding over their experiences.

A second source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kim and Pete spent time together in Staten Island at one of his favourite spots, Campania restaurant.

"Pete and Kim have been enjoying their time together and are having fun. Both are recently single and have bonded over that."

Meanwhile, Kim is said to be concerned that her split from Kanye West will harm her love life moving forwards.

The brunette beauty - who has kids North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with the rap star - fears that some guys might be put off by her divorce.

A source explained: "She’s not focused on dating at the moment but actually worries that guys will not want to date her because of how public her relationship was with Kanye."

Kim also thinks it'll take time before she can commit to another relationship.

The TV star - who was previously married to basketball player Kris Humphries and songwriter Damon Thomas - is cautious about "letting someone into her private life".

The insider shared: "She also knows how hard it is to build trust with someone so she thinks it’s going to take time before letting someone into her private life. It was easy with Kanye because they were friends before so they had years’ worth of trust."