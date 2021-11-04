Jennifer Garner became "sober-ish" in the pandemic.

The '13 Going On 30' star held an Instagram Live discussion with her co-star, Judy Greer, in the 2004 rom-com about how their relationship with alcohol changed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer, 49, captioned the clip: "A conversation with @missjudygreer on the pros and cons of being sober-ish."

She began by pointing out: "We drink differently — I have a little bit almost every night,

Judy responded: "I am the other version, where I can go like five days but then I like, hit it hard on the weekends."

Jennifer - who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with ex-husband Ben Affleck - explained how she would treat herself to a glass of wine a night as a reward for getting through the day as a mother of three, but before then, she didn't really drink.

She shared: "It was just like that little sip that I would have, and it felt like I'd earned it and I deserved it.

"And then it feels like it's become part of a code among moms, 'Your wine, oh my gosh, you must be dying to have it!'"

The global health crisis has made the 'Love, Simon' actress consider the health risks of drinking "10 glasses of wine a week".

She added: "If I have half a glass every night, and if my half a glass is probably really a glass, that's seven glasses a week, and say I have two on the weekends, then suddenly I'm close to 10 glasses of wine a week! And that raises your risk for cancer — it's like, gosh, what is the right thing to do? What is the right amount?"

Judy, 46, added that her life is "so much better" when she isn't drinking booze.

She said: "I was conscious of what I was doing and I made a choice to do it.

"I just feel like right now, everything in my life is so much better when I'm not drinking. I wish I didn't like being sober so much. I wish I didn't like how I looked. I wish I didn't like that I lost a couple of pounds. I wish I didn't like how much extra energy I have."

Jennifer concluded: "I'm just figuring it out. I'm going to have a new relationship with it post-pandemic."

The 'Peppermint' star supported her ex-spouse, Ben, through his battle with alcoholism.

Jennifer even staged an intervention in 2018, to help encourage the 49-year-old actor to head back to rehab for help with his addiction.