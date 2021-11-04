Billie Eilish is to guest star on 'Sesame Street'.

The 'bad guy' hitmaker will join a host of other guest stars on the upcoming 52nd season of the iconic children's TV show, with rapper Anderson .Paak, tennis player Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman also booked to appear.

According to USA Today newspaper, Billie will appear alongside 'Sesame Street's resident vampire The Count whilst Naomi will explain the importance of sun cream to children and Amanda's segment will teach young viewers how to craft a poem.

The new season of the 52-year-old show - which premieres on HBO Max on 11.11.2021 - will also tackle the subject of race head on with a special dedicated to famous activist Martin Luther King Jr.

Anderson will drop by to perform a song for the season's Martin Luther King Jr. Day episode.

Both that episode, and a second titled 'Let's Grow Together' - which will explore Japanese heritage - will cover themes of racial justice.

Executive producer Ben Lerhmann said: "Children see race and understand it at a very young age, and we’re trying to give them the tools to be allies to each other and to show respect and be anti-racist."

The children's programme has a long history of guest stars.

Other big names to have appeared on the show include Britney Spears, Dame Julie Andrews and Sarah Jessica Parker.

News of Billie's guest spot on the beloved children's show comes just days after the 'No Time to Die ' singer - who is vegan - announced a documentary about racial inequality in the meat industry.

In a statement, she said: "I want people to see this film. It is so important to help all of us understand the depth of the issue, and that we must all take action to change the food system."