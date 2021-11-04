Niantic is shutting down 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite'.

The developer - which is also the company behind 'Pokemon Go' - is set to permanently close the game on January 31, 2022 after two and a half years.

In a statement, the studio said: "Not all games are meant to last forever. Our goal with 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' was to bring the magic of the wizarding world to life for millions of players as they stepped outside and explored their neighbourhoods.

"We accomplished that together, delivering a two-year narrative story arc that will soon complete."

All severs and features will be turned off by the end of January, while the game will be removed from online stores, and the community forum and social media channels will all be shut down too.

There will still be some in-game events in November and December, however, and some gameplay changes are now in effect, including the removal of the daily cap on gifts, a boost to Daily Assignments, and a reduction on Potion Brew times.

Meanwhile, Niantic has other projects to focus on with 'Pokemon Bloom' and the upcoming 'Transformers; Heavy Metal' game.

They added: "With nine games and apps in our development pipeline, some of which will go into soft launch in 2022, there are many more amazing worlds that we want to bring to life in new and unique ways.

"Our goal is to deliver the best experiences to you, our players, based on our pillars of exploration, exercise and real world social interaction.

"We’ll take all of the learnings from 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' into our other projects."