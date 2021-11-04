Prince Charles met with Leonardo DiCaprio and Stella McCartney to discuss the climate change crisis.

The British royal was seen with the Hollywood star and the British fashion designer on Wednesday (03.11.21) during the third day of the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland as they gathered at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

The Prince of Wales and the 'Titanic' actor were seen chatting as Stella gave them a tour of her sustainable exhibit.

They looked at the items on display, which included futuristic vegan football boots - which were created in partnership with Adidas and Manchester United star Paul Pogba - and luxury handbags made with vegan, lab-grown mushroom leather.

The trio were spotted chatting together for around 10 minutes, and the designer then took part in a discussion with industry experts about ending the use of fur and animal leather.

Stella said: "I want to highlight my industry and call it out, we're one of the most harmful industries in the world to the environment and what I'm doing here is trying to provide sustainable solutions and technologies and a better way of doing things."

While she said Charles found the exhibition "enlightening and inspiring", she said Leonardo seemed "gobsmacked" she isn't being joined by more people in the fashion industry to bring about change.

She added: "He's just like 'I can't believe you're the only person in fashion doing this' and I think he's a bit gobsmacked I don't have more colleagues joining forces with me."

The meeting comes after Charles spoke at the World Leaders Action on Forest and Land Use event on Tuesday (02.11.21), and bemoaned the lack of real progress over the last four decades.

He said: "I can't believe how many times I've made speeches like this all over the world during the past 40 years and to no avail, but I can only pray that this session will provide us with a real sense of the seriously urgent, systemic shifts that need to happen to deliver on our vision, and I urge you all to take forward whatever we discuss today with implacable resolve and determination to make things happen on the ground."