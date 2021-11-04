'Far Cry 6' has removed the 'Dani & Danny vs Everybody' mission from the game.

A huge new patch for the game - which includes plenty of other updates - has taken out the mission, which stars actor Danny Trejo.

In the patch notes online, Ubisoft explained: "On November 2nd, we deployed Title Update 2 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

"As of November 3rd, this update has also been deployed on PC and Stadia. This update includes bug fixes, performance improvements and upcoming content that will release in the coming weeks.

"This update also removes the Dani & Danny vs Everybody mission as it was accidentally released too early. We look forward to players checking out the final version in the future."

As well as the usual bug fixes, performances boosts and quality of life changes, the update also adds daily and weekly challenges, and the Los Tres Santos special operation.

The size of the update differs between platforms, with the Xbox Series X/S clocking in between 14 and 20GB, and between 13 and 19GB for the Xbox One.

For PlayStation 4 gamers, it's between 49 and 60GB, and a whopping 90GB on the PS%.