Britney Spears' mom is seeking over $650,000 in legal fees from her daughter's estate.

A petition for payments was filed on Monday (01.11.21), in which Lynne Spears' attorneys requested they be paid for by the 'Toxic' singer's estate for their involvement in her conservatorship case after claiming the matriarch reached out to them to "help Britney free herself from what she saw as a very controlling existence."

The lawyers also claimed they engaged in "researching and vetting appropriate qualified expert doctors" for Britney in May 2019, and also that they later advocated for the 'Circus' hitmaker's father, Jamie Spears, to be removed as her co-conservator, People magazine reports.

The document added: "Lynne discussed joining the conservatorship as an interested party extensively with Britney and Britney enthusiastically agreed, and indeed asked her mother to join in the case in any capacity that would help to end her nightmare and the crisis she was enduring."

The financial breakdown explained Lynne had an attorney bill at Jones Swanson for $840,000 but they were "willing to apply a 40% discount" and were seeking $504, 000, while attorneys at Ginzburg & Bronshteyn requested $146,548 in fees.

The matter will be discussed during a hearing on 8 December.

Lynne's filing came a day before Britney accused her mom of being the one who orchestrated the conservatorship, which was put in place in 2008.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 'Gimme More' hitmaker wrote: “The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’ Before I go any further, forgive me in advance …. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!! Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent I do !!!! (sic)"

Britney added that her dad “may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!”

The 39-year-old singer then said Lynne "secretly ruined my life" and claimed her former manager, Lou Taylor, was at fault, too, while she suggested Jamie is "not smart enough" to come up with a conservatorship.

She added: “I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole “I have NO IDEA what’s going on” attitude and go f*** yourself !!!!

“You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!! (sic)"