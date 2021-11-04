Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have removed paid progression boosts from 'Marvel's Avengers'.

The studios faced fierce backlash from gamers after it started selling XP booster "consumables" in exchange for real money a few weeks ago, and many people felt this went against pre-launch promises to only monetise cosmetics.

On Tuesday (02.11.21), the companies said in a joint statement: "We apologise for not responding sooner to your concerns about the addition of paid consumables in the Marketplace.

"We introduced them as an option for an evolving player base, and did not see them as pay-to-win since they don't offer power directly.

"After considering your feedback, we have decided that by the end of today we will remove Hero's Catalysts and Fragment Extractors for purchase.

"They will continue to be earnable rewards and those already owned are still usable."

The companies added their goal is now to rebuild "confidence" in the team, and described this decision as the "first step".

"It continues to be our goal to make the very best game possible. Thank you for being part of the 'Marvel's Avengers' community."