Aaron Carter is days away from becoming a father for the first time.

The 'Crazy Little Party Girl' hitmaker revealed he and his fiancee Melanie Martin are due to welcome a son into the world on 18 November, but they are ready for the baby to be born anytime before then.

Melanie - who previously suffered a miscarriage - may have to undergo a caesarean section because of high risk factors as she has anaemia and ulcerative colitis, and the baby was in the feet-first breech position for the first six months of her pregnancy, though he is now the right way round.

Aaron told TMZ they have decided to name the baby in honour of his late friend, Michael Jackson.

The tot will be called Prince Lyric Carter, which the 33-year-old singer explained is a nod to the fact the 'Thriller' singer, who died in 2009, used to call him the Prince of Pop, in a reference to his own King of Pop nickname.

The pair are "nervous but thrilled" about becoming parents, and Melanie's parents are set to join them in Los Angeles for the birth.

However, Aaron remains estranged from his mother and famous brother Nick Carter, though he insisted he has tried to make amends with them both.

Last month, Aaron escaped jail after reaching a plea deal in his 2017 DUI case.

The charges stemmed from an incident when the pop star was stopped by police in Habersham, Georgia, when out with his then-girlfriend Madison Parker in 2017 but declined to submit to a breathalyser test when officers suspected he'd been drinking.

Aaron ultimately has agreed to plead no contest to reckless driving and will be placed on 12 months of probation, as well as having to complete 40 hours of community service, take DUI risk reduction classes, and undertake a drug and alcohol evaluation and then comply with any other treatment that is deemed to be appropriate.

In addition, Aaron will also have to pay around $1,500 in court fees and fines.

In return, the DUI charge will be dropped.