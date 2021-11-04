Rob Delaney has been added to the cast of 'Argylle'.

The 44-year-old comedian has joined the all-star ensemble for Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller for Apple TV+.

Rob will feature with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose and – in her first acting role – pop star Dua Lipa.

The film is based on the spy novel of the same name by Ellie Conway and is being adapted for the big screen by Jason Fuchs. 'Argylle' follows the "world's greatest spy" as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. It is expected to be the first of at least three films in the franchise.

Delaney's part in 'Argylle' is not yet known, but it is thought to only be small.

Vaughn is producing the movie for his Marv Studios banner with his regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid as well as Fuchs.

Principal photography on the project is now underway after beginning in London in August.

Rob has starred in the acclaimed TV comedy 'Catastrophe' and is also due to feature with Karen Gillan and Pedro Pascal in 'The Bubble'.

The movie follows a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film and is particularly timely as production in the industry ramps back up even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.

Judd Apatow will direct and produce the Netflix film along with co-writing the script with Pam Brady. His long-time producing partner Barry Mendel will serve as an executive producer alongside Brady and Donald Sabourin.