Mark Zuckerberg has revealed Facebook is adding new tools to help creators make more money from their work.

The social networking platform's CEO criticised Apple's 30% cut on transactions and revealed measures the site will be taking.

Zuckerberg wrote: "As we build for the metaverse, we're focused on unlocking opportunities for creators to make money from their work.

"The 30% fees that Apple takes on transactions make it harder to do that, so we're updating our Subscriptions product so now creators can earn more."

One measure is "launching a promotional link for creators for their Subscriptions offering", with creators keeping "all the money they earn" - minus taxes - when people subscribe in this way.

Zuckerberg also promised: "Creators will have more ownership of their audience -- we're giving the ability for them to download the email addresses of all of their new subscribers."

And he revealed details of a "bonus program" as he teased more information in the future.

He continued: "We’re launching a bonus program that pays creators for each new subscriber they get as part of our $1 billion creator investment announced this summer. More to come."