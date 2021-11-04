Mark Zuckerberg takes digs at Apple as he reveals Facebook creator tools

Mark Zuckerberg has revealed Facebook is adding new tools to help creators make more money from their work.

The social networking platform's CEO criticised Apple's 30% cut on transactions and revealed measures the site will be taking.

Zuckerberg wrote: "As we build for the metaverse, we're focused on unlocking opportunities for creators to make money from their work.

"The 30% fees that Apple takes on transactions make it harder to do that, so we're updating our Subscriptions product so now creators can earn more."

One measure is "launching a promotional link for creators for their Subscriptions offering", with creators keeping "all the money they earn" - minus taxes - when people subscribe in this way.

Zuckerberg also promised: "Creators will have more ownership of their audience -- we're giving the ability for them to download the email addresses of all of their new subscribers."

And he revealed details of a "bonus program" as he teased more information in the future.

He continued: "We’re launching a bonus program that pays creators for each new subscriber they get as part of our $1 billion creator investment announced this summer. More to come."

