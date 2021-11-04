Netflix are teaming up with Android to launch free games based on 'Stranger Things'.

The streaming giant will launch the themed games - along with three others - on the operating system most commonly found on Samsung and Google devices.

In a statement, Netflix said: "We're excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world.

"We want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone."

Netflix also confirmed that the games will not contain any ads or in-app purchases in the new business venture and the titles will be exclusive to subscribers of the streaming platform.

The team added: "While this is just the beginning of a long journey, we're excited to provide a gaming experience that is differentiated from what is available today — exclusive mobile games with no ads, no in-app payments, included with your Netflix membership"

The five games are titled 'Stranger Things 1984', 'Stranger Things 3: The Game' - both based on the hit series starring Noah Schnapp and Winona Ryder -, 'Shooting Hoop', 'Teeter up' and 'Card Blast'.

Users can access the games for download via Netflix's Android app, although it must be through an adult's profile as they are not available on minor's accounts.

The streaming service poached veteran developer Mike Verdu - most notable for his work at EA and Facebook - to take charge of the gaming department, who promised that the games will be universal.

In a statement, he said: "Whether you're craving a casual game you can start from scratch, or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favourite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer"