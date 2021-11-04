The Samsung Galaxy 22 Ultra camera could get an upgrade which will see the details of the 108MP camera enhanced.

The tech giant is set to release their latest smartphone in 2022 and a major camera upgrade has been teased.

A tweet from leaker IceUniverse read: "Samsung will enhance the details of 108MP mode in S22 Ultra. 100% confirmation."

This is sure to be a welcome upgrade amongst those using S21, the predecessor to the hotly anticipated S22, which features a relatively simple camera, which does not allow for seamless switching between front and back cameras when using the 108MP mode.

On the Samsung Galaxy S21, there is also no way to use the 108-megapixel mode on the Pro mode.

The alleged full specifications of the camera for the upcoming phone - which has been slated for launch in January 2022 - was also posted on the Ice Universe Twitter account.

It claimed that the Android phone would feature an S22 Ultra camera, along with a 108mp and an "improved version" of HM3, 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x, and another 10MP camera with 10x zoom.

The mobile phone moguls have yet to comment on the new phone themselves, but news of the alleged camera upgrade came just after the claim that the Samsung Galaxy Ultra S22 would tout the brightest screen yet, beating all previous records.

The leaking account told their 312,000 followers: "The peak brightness of S22 Ultra broke through the highest record of Samsung's OLED screen. Obviously, Samsung still keeps the best screen for itself."