Prince Harry will speak out against "media propaganda" at an online summit organised by Wired magazine.

The 37-year-old royal will address the event on 9 November alongside Renée DiResta, who is a technical research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory, and Rashad Robinson, co-chair of the Aspen Commission on Information Disorder and president at Color Of Change, during a session titled 'The Internet Lie Machine'.

Details for the discussion state: " "What is the real cost of a lie on the internet—to ourselves, our communities, our societies?

"As social media algorithms reward shock value over reality, as the line between fact and fiction weakens every day, as media propaganda and online hatred run rampant, we must ask: how did we get here and how do we get out of this mess?

"We'll hear from an expert authority on the rise of digital propaganda, a foremost civil rights advocate who understands the collision between misinformation and racial justice, and a global leader who is taking on misinformation in pursuit of a new era of truth.'

On the same day, Harry's wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - with whom he has children Archie, two, and Lili, four months - will address another online conference.

The former 'Suits' actress will join the discussion from the New York Times to discuss what the daily newspaper describes as "women reaching economic and professional parity."

It is not known how much the couple - who stepped back from royal duties last year - will be paid for their speeches, but it was previously reported in a leaked document from experts that the pair could "earn up to $1 million" for each public appearance.