Daisy Lowe still "beats herself up" about her body.

The 32-year-old model - the daughter of designer Pearl Lowe and Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale - has struggled with negative thoughts about her appearance over the years, and has to "pull herself up" every now and then to remind herself to love the skin she was born with.

Daisy re-posted a photograph taken 12 months ago for the lingerie brand Agent Provocateur, and detailed her new fitness journey, how mental health is vital to physical health, and how she is on an "80% clean and 20% naughty" diet.

Alongside the snap by celebrity photographer and artist, Pixie Levinson, the brunette beauty wrote on Instagram: "This week I’m excited to be back in training with a personal trainer I’ve been working with on and off for 7 years. She has always taught me that your body is the product of how you are doing upstairs- when you get your head right, your body follows. I’ve been trying to reach for clean food- as many veggies as possible & snacking on fruit (I did have some delicious smarties at the theatre last night tho so 80% clean and 20% naughty… because I know I deserve some fun too!

"This image was taken a year ago by my wonderfully talented friend @pixielevinson for @agentprovocateur over FaceTime… lockdown life.

It’s so fascinating how much can change in a year. How many times I’ve beat myself up in my head since this picture was taken & how many times I’ve had to pull myself up on it.

"Our bodies, our minds… in fact -our entire beings are so much more intelligent than we give them credit for. I’m giving us all a big pat on the back today.

"I love the skin we are all in. Biggest love and well done for being so perfectly you. (sic)"