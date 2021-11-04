Ryan Reynolds is taking a break from work to spent "quality time" with his children.

The 'Red Notice' actor recently announced he's planning to take a "little sabbatical" from making movies and he's now explained he's keen to hang out with his and wife Blake Lively's daughters, James, six, Inez, five, and two-year-old Betty before they are old enough to "loathe" him and be more reluctant to be in his company.

He said: "For me, it's really about getting some quality time with my kids before they're teenagers who loathe me."

The 45-year-old actor made his decision after wrapping 'Spirited' and he admitted his co-star Will Ferrell gave him "major pause" and inspired the move.

Jokingly asked if Will had driven him away from movies, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "No, just the opposite. Will is one of those people that is everything you wish, hope and pray that he would be off-screen as well.

"He's just such a wonderful human being. So if anything, he gave me some major pause. He's a lot like me. Family means everything to him."

The 'Free Guy' actor - who will play Ebenezer Scrooge in 'Spirited', a new take on Charles Dickens' classic 'A Christmas Carol' - recently admitted he is ready for a break after a "challenging" shoot.

Alongside snaps from the 'Spirited' set, Ryan wrote on Instagram: “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.

“Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…

"Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.

"These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both. (sic)"