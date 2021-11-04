Prince Charles has unveiled a new warrant which will give sustainable companies the royal seal of approval.

The Prince of Wales has announced details of the Terra Carta seal, which has been awarded to 45 businesses - including AstraZeneca, Zerox, IBM, GSBC, L'Oreal, Unilever and Bank of America - that have committed to taking action over the next decade in a bid to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and it is hoped the scheme will inspire other firms to "reach higher and go faster" towards a more sustainable feature.

Launching the scheme at the Cop26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Charles said: "The Terra Carta Seal recognises private sector companies which are leading their peers in creating genuinely sustainable markets. It also allows consumers to see which companies are taking genuine actions in the right direction.

"The seal is being awarded to companies which hold a leadership position within their industry and have credible transition roadmaps, underpinned by globally recognised, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or, frankly, considerably earlier."

The 72-year-old royal explained the seal "uniquely acknowledges" the different challenges faced by each industry and how they are different stages of the process.

Like a royal warrant, recipients will be able to use the Terra Carta seal on their marketing materials to show their commitment to sustainability.

In order to quality, applicants must feature on research firm Corporate Knights' annual list of the top 100 most sustainable companies, and must have signed up to the Terra Carta, or Earth Charter, which Charles launched in January.

Toby Heaps, the chief executive of Corporate Knights, hailed the initiative as "uniquely meaningful recognition".

He added: While no company is perfect, it is vital to shine a light on those leading the way, so we can continuously push the limits of what is possible."

Former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive has designed the seal, a green disc featuring natural refences including leaves, bees, swallows, and a butterfly.

He said: "This feels a sensitive and sincere commemoration for those who have committed to the aims of the Terra Carta, and we are so very grateful to be able to contribute to such an important and impactful initiative."