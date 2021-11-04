Ellen DeGeneres will be emotional when her show ends.

The 63-year-old comedian has hosted 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' since 2003 and admits she will find it hard to cope when the talk show finishes next year.

Ellen told Extra: “Nineteen years is a long time to do anything. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

She added: “I’m gonna be very emotional… I’m not emotional yet because it’s not real yet… The last day when I walk out of here, it’s gonna be really hard.”

Ellen also spoke about her plans for the future and how she intends to spend some time in Africa with her wife Portia de Rossi once the show comes to an end.

She said: “We are for sure gonna go… My [Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund] will be open then in Rwanda, so we are going to go to Africa and see my campus and take about a month and go on safari. That’s my favourite thing in the world to do... get to do things I haven’t gotten a chance to do.”

Ellen has launched the new Kind Science skincare line and is looking forward to embarking on the next stage of her career.

She explained: “It’s called Kind Science because it’s kind to your skin, it’s kind to animals, it’s kind to the planet, and kind to your wallet.

“I just feel like there is another chapter in something that I’m gonna be really passionate about… I think it is time for me to sit still and figure out what that next thing is.”