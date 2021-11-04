Andy Cohen thinks Lindsay Lohan featuring on ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ would be a "good idea".

Bravo announced earlier this week their beloved reality franchise is expanding to the United Arab Emirates and the series' executive producer would love it if the 'Freaky Friday' star - who has lived in the UAE for several years - joined the cast.

In an appearance on 'The Talk', co-host Jerry O'Connell suggested to his guest: “Lindsay Lohan lives in Dubai, a Real Housewife potential, maybe Andy?”

'The Watch What Happens Live' star replied: “Let me tell you something. It’s a good idea, Jerry.”

However, earlier this week sources insisted Lindsay hadn't even been considered for the series.

Andy teased there will be an "outstanding group of friends" leading the cast of the new show.

He said earlier this week: “Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.

“This is going to blow the lid off of the entire franchise”.

Bravo have promised the series will showcase the best the "billionaire's playground" of Dubai has to offer, as well as focusing on the lives of the 'Housewives'.

A synopsis for the show read: ‘‘A group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.

“With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene.”

The 'Mean Girls' actress moved to Dubai in 2014 to get out of the public eye.

She previously said: “Moving here was a fresh start. I don't have to be publicly seen all the time, or discuss what I'm doing."