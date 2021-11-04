Kristen Stewart "knocked it out of the park" with her fiancée Dylan Meyer.

The 'Twilight' star announced her engagement to the screenwriter earlier this week and couldn't contain her delight during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

After Jimmy congratulated her, Kristen said: "Also, knocked it out of the park. No, I scored."

Jimmy then gave the 'Spencer' actress some marital advice and urged her to enjoy it.

The talk show host said: "It's the best thing in the world, I can't even tell you. Now you have a buddy who kind of has to do things with you."

Kristen added: "I know, and we have to like help each other out with stuff, too."

Stewart recently revealed that she is set to wed her partner of almost two years and praised the 'Moxie' writer for "nailing it" with her proposal.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show', she confirmed: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

The star had previously admitted that she couldn't "f***** wait" to propose to her girlfriend and even knew exactly how she'd pop the question.

Speaking after they had been together for three months, she gushed: "I think good things happen fast.

"I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do. It's pretty undeniable.

"When you know, you know. You know what I mean? There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don't know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you're in love with someone."