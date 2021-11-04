Teri Hatcher thinks 'Desperate Housewives' fans will love her new movie 'A Kiss Before Christmas'.

The 56-year-old actress - who is known for her role as Susan Mayer on the hit TV series - is starring in the festive flick with her former 'Housewives' co-star James Denton and believes fans of the show will find it easy to relate to.

She said: "I think one of the great things we brought was our history to this movie. We played this married couple that’s been married for a long time, that has teenage kids and it just was natural. We didn’t have to do anything because we have this history and it was so great.”

'A Kiss Before Christmas' tells the story of Ethan Holt, an estate agent played by James who - after failing to get a promotion at work - wishes for a more successful career.

He wakes up on Christmas morning to find he is the CEO of a company and his wish has been granted, but he is no longer married to Joyce (played by Teri), is no longer a father and has a completely different life altogether.

Teri joked that this was the only way the pair could be reunited on screen, given the death of James's character Mike Delfino in 'Desperate Housewives.'

She told E!'s Daily Pop: "Since they killed Mike in Desperate Housewives, this was the only way we were gonna get a reunion!"

The stars - who played husband and wife on the series - reunited after James, who is producing the movie, made the first call to Teri.

She said: "James is the producer of this movie. And the whole thing started because he called me, and he was like, ‘I’m producing this movie. You probably don’t want to do it, but would you even consider reading it?’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? This sounds like the perfect way for us to reunite!’”

'A Kiss Before Christmas' is set to premiere on The Hallmark Channel on November 21.