JoJo Siwa is proud to be a gay icon.

The YouTuber - who is currently taking part in 'Dancing With the Stars' - is thrilled to have received the same status as some of her pop idols because of her LGBTQ+ status.

JoJo said: "It’s wild to me, I think because I look at people who are called gay icons—you, Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, my favourite people—and to be in that category at 18 is just insane. And just because of who I am, it feels amazing."

The social media star went on to gush about making history as part of the first all-female pairing on 'Dancing With the Stars' with professional partner Jenna Johnson.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', JoJo said: "Being partnered with another female on the show, it just shows all the little kids watching, ‘Okay, cool, boy-girl, wait, a girl-girl. That’s cool, too. It just makes it more normal, and not so stereotypical."

The 18-year-old Nickelodeon star - who identifies as pansexual - also went on to open up about her own coming out, nothing that she was so "happy" with the way things turned out and how she has become a role model for young people.

She said: "I am so happy with the outcome of me coming out. The world has taken it so positively, and it’s impacted so many young kids in such a way that hearing adults say, ‘I wish I had someone like you when I was little.' That makes me know the kids that are little have someone like me, too."

