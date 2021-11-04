Queen Elizabeth has been given the all clear to fly to Sandringham after being told to rest for at least two weeks.

The 95-year-old monarch was given instructions by her doctors to rest for two weeks late last month, but on Thursday (04.11.21) she was cleared by her medical team to fly by helicopter from Windsor Castle to Sandringham for a weekend visit, according to The Telegraph.

The Queen’s period of rest meant she missed out on her planned appearance at the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, and instead addressed attendees earlier this week via a video in which she paid tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April at the age of 99.

She recalled the Duke of Edinburgh warning in 1969 of the threat posed by pollution, stating he had said: "If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time."

The monarch also revealed she's proud of her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William for the work they've done in tackling climate change.

Queen Elizabeth’s two weeks of rest mean she will also not be attending the Festival of Remembrance on November 13, but she is reportedly determined to make it to the Remembrance Sunday service the following day.

The monarch will host some "virtual audiences" but not undertake any official visits, and her diary is to be "carefully examined" to Christmas and next year.

A royal source said: “The senior royals as a unit have collectively discussed a greater need for collaboration in their projects together, whether that is explicitly working on the same topic or supporting each other on an ad-hoc basis, different plans will be drawn up to the ones that currently exist.

“After the coronavirus restrictions have ended, they all feel the need to get out and do more.

“The Queen is aware of the need to rest and that is what she is doing now.

“No doubt she will be back when she feels ready."