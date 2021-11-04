Sofia Richie has “talked about getting engaged” to Elliot Grainge.

The 23-year-old model went public with her romance with the music executive – who is the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge – in April this year, and sources have now said their relationship is going so well they’re thinking about taking things a step further.

An insider said: "They have talked about getting engaged and it's something that Sofia wants and is looking forward to. They are a great match and it's going really well. Sofia and Elliot currently live together, and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless."

The couple reportedly bonded over their shared passions for food and travelling, and the source said Sofia "loves to cook for Elliot and plan fun things for them to do”.

Speaking to E! News, they added: "They have truly formed a solid bond recently and Sofia loves that they don't have any drama. She loves how chill and calm Elliot is and they have a lot of fun together, even when they're just being low-key at home."

The model and the 27-year-old hunk were first linked earlier this year when they were spotted on a date at Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills.

The pair then went public with their romance in April by posting a series of PDA-packed photos of Sofia’s Instagram, that included a shot of herself kissing her new man.

And shortly after their relationship was made public, it was also reported that Sofia’s dad Lionel Richie approved of his daughter’s beau.

A source said at the time: "Sofia and Elliot have known each other for years but just recently became romantic. They weren't close growing up but Lionel has been friends with Elliot's father and has worked with him for years.

“Lionel completely adores [Elliot]. He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together. They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year. She thinks he's hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy."