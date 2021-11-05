Whitney Port is pregnant - but has said she’s worried this pregnancy will be “unhealthy” after having two miscarriages.

The 36-year-old reality star has revealed she’s seven weeks pregnant but has said she isn’t feeling confident about the news because of her history with pregnancy loss, as she thinks she could be headed for the same fate as her previous two pregnancies which resulted in miscarriages.

Speaking in a YouTube video, she said: “I’m currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday.

“I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it because of my history with miscarriages. I’ve had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday.”

The ‘Hills’ alum said her doctor told her at a routine ultrasound appointment that “whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be” at this point in her pregnancy, which set off alarm bells in Whitney’s head.

She also noted the specialist was “an amazing, sensitive, sweet guy”, but said he was “pessimistic about this pregnancy”.

Whitney – who already has four-year-old son Sonny with her husband Tim Rosenman – said she is worried “this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy”, and admitted she’s “scared” for what the future might hold.

She said: “It’s such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do. And it just felt like an opportunity to just share it, because I couldn’t just sit here and go on with my life and not share it. And I know that there’s likely so many people out there that have had to deal with this.

“Everything else is really wonderful. But I definitely feel just scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it.”