Scott Speedman has become a father for the first time.

The 'You' actor and his girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann have welcomed their first child - daughter Pfeiffer Lucia - into the world in a home birth on October 26.

He revealed the news on Thursday (04.11.21) with a sweet photo on Instagram showing him cuddled up with his baby girl.

He wrote: "Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe."

His partner shared some black and white snaps of their new arrival, and added: "Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Our beautiful daughter was born at home on October 26th at 8:33am weighing 6.6lb.

"Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little 'light'. We love you little Pfeiff @scottspeedman."

Meanwhile, Scott - who played Matthew Engler in the recent third season of 'You' - previously revealed he was "tremendously excited" about fatherhood.

He said: "I'm tremendously excited. I probably wasn't ready as a younger guy, and now I'm ready to sort of give over to it. The timing just feels great."

And he admitted while he has "no idea" what to expect about being a parent, he's "excited" to see what the future holds.

He added: "I have no idea what's coming. But everybody says that having kids changes your life. And whatever that means, I'm excited to find out."

Reflecting on the balancing act of his hectic acting career and being a new dad, he admitted he'll have to "see how it goes".

He said: "We'll see how it goes, work life while trying to be as present as possible with a kid."

The 'Grey's Anatomy' star was first linked to Lindsay Rae in 2017, and she announced her pregnant on Instagram in May this year.

Sharing a picture of her baby bump, she revealed: "In full bloom. Baby girls Speedman coming soon."