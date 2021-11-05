Eve is reportedly planning a break from 'Queens' after announcing her pregnancy.

The 42-year-old rapper recently revealed she is expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper, and as the pair live in the UK and the ABC series is filmed across the pond in Atlanta, Georgia, it's a long commute for the expectant mother.

And so, Deadline reports that Eve's character, Brianna, will still appear throughout much of the first season after they shot extra scenes before her maternity leave.

The outlet claims that if the Disney+ series - which is set to document the reunion of the 90s hip-hop group Nasty B*****s - is given a second season, it will allow for Eve's return.

'Queens' - which also stars Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy - has become a huge hit with viewers since it started airing in October.

Eve is already a stepmother to the 49-year-old entrepreneur and racecar driver's four teenage kids - Lotus, Jagger, Cash, and Mini - from his previous marriage to Julie Brangstrup, but last month, Eve revealed their family is set to expand in February next year.

Alongside snaps of her bump, the 'Let Me Blow Ya Mind' hitmaker wrote on Instagram: “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!

“You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022. (sic)"

Maximillion added to his own page on the social media app: “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! (sic)"

Eve - who tied the knot with her spouse in 2014 - previously admitted becoming a stepmother "grounded" her.

The 'Tambourine' star said last year: “It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband — then-boyfriend — I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’

“But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.'"

However, she confessed it took her a while to settle into life with her "bonus children".

She added: "I will say it took years, though, I'm not gonna lie.

"It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I'm very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!"