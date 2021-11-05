BioWare has promised to keeps things "fresh and modern" for 'Star Wars: The Old Republic'.

The beloved MMO game celebrates its 10th anniversary next month, and creative director Charles Boyd has revealed what fans can expand from the next decade.

He told GameSpot: "More storylines, of course, and more gameplay and modernisation improvements as well - we really want to keep our visual quality and user experience feeling fresh and modern as we move into the future.

"Beyond that, I’m not allowed to say yet, but it’s a big galaxy, so we’re always going to be thinking big for SWTOR’s future!"

Boyd also opened up on the Legacy of the Sith expansion, and said the update would carry the characters' stories forward "in new and dramatic ways".

He added: "In terms of gameplay updates and changes, I think this may be our biggest expansion to date! We’ve got Combat Styles, which is a decoupling of some of the ways our gameplay was locked to certain stories in the past; now you’ll have far more options for how your character fights than in the past, so that you can really create exactly the character you want to be.

"Loadouts will let you switch between different gear sets and Combat Styles quickly and easily, we’ve got a further-improved gear progression, UI improvements (that will continue to roll out in the updates to follow as well!) and lots of other modernisation efforts that we’re excited to bring to life and help us move forward for our next 10 years!"