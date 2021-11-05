Cash App is now available to anyone over the age of 13.

The mobile payment service – which is currently only available in the UK and the US – was previously only open to those aged 18 and over, but app developers Square have now announced they will be allowing young teens to begin sending and receiving payments via the app.

Minors will have to get their parent or guardians’ permission to use the app, and that guardian will have significant oversight over what the youngster does on the platform.

Once a teenager signs up for Cash App, the parent or guardian will technically be the legal owner of the account and will be able to see all the transactions made, but the teenager will be an authorised user.

Under 18s won’t have access to every feature available on Cash App, and they won’t be able to use the investing or Bitcoin abilities housed within the app or deposit cheques.

The app will give youngsters access to the basic peer-to-peer transactions, and will also let them customise a debit card that they can use at real-life locations and support for Apple and Google Pay.

Currently, Cash App’s biggest competitor Venmo doesn’t allow anyone under 18 to use its service, but they are also said to be testing a similar teen-oriented debit card.

But Cash App isn’t the first to open up their services to teens either, as Apple Cash has a family option that you can use with Apple Pay, and there are a host of online banks that offer checking accounts to teens, complete with parental supervision.