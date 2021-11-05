The 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Zombies mode will have its own "dedicated servers" at launch.

The new title - which is released today (05.11.21) on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC - will benefit from "shorter kick times for inactive players", while Treyarch Studios is still working on a Server Pause feature.

In a series of tweets, they revealed: "All #Vanguard Zombies lobbies (Public, Private, and Solo) will run on dedicated servers starting at launch for the smoothest experience possible!

"This will also result in shorter kick times for inactive players while we work on adding Server Pause as a post-launch feature, so be sure to pull up the options menu to extend the timer if you need a quick bio break.

"Remember to stay active out there!"

Meanwhile, Treyarch's creative specialist Miles Leslie recently discussed post-launch content for the game mode.

He told GameSpot: "I think our approach is a little different in delivering an experience holistically each season and making sure that it's engaging in different ways.

"Objectives, possibly new Dark Aether entities, more intel, so when you look at the swath of opportunities to engage there's a lot.

"We're not going to commit to exactly how we're going to deliver it, of course, because I don't want Kortifex to kill me, [laughs] but the key here is we're going to deliver a lot of content."