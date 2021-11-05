Google is working on a more user-friendly way to find files in Google Drive.

The tech giant is preparing to beta test new filters in Google Drive that will make it easier than ever for users to find their files.

The new feature, named ‘Search Chips’, adds a line of filters to the top of the Drive interface, which will allow users to search by things like file type, last modification date, or which other users are associated with a specific file.

Google Drive already has some search filtering options, but currently they are relatively basic and are hidden away behind a sub-menu in the search bar.

The new update would bring the filtering options to the forefront of Google Drive and will offer more variety than the current features.

Google is currently taking sign-ups for those interested in beta testing the new update, and Search Chips will eventually be available to all Google Workspace users, including G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Meanwhile, Google recently revealed they will be bringing their Locked Folders update to iOS devices in 2022, after bringing the Google Photos update to Pixel phones earlier this year.

In a tweet announcing the launch of Locked Folders, Google said in May: “With Locked Folder in @googlephotos, you can add photos to a passcode protected space and they won’t show up as you scroll through Photos or other apps on your phone. Locked Folder is launching first on Google Pixel, and more Android devices throughout the year. #GoogleIO (sic)”