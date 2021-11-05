Cardi B has offered to officiate Kal Penn's wedding.

The 'Designated Survivor' actor - who recently came out and confirmed he is engaged to long-term partner Josh - spotted the 'WAP' hitmaker on a flight to Los Angeles and although they didn't speak on the plane, after he took to Twitter and explained the dream his sighting had sparked, the 29-year-old rapper quickly suggested she oversee his upcoming nuptials.

Kal tweeted: "Cardi B was on my flight to LA. I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands."

Cardi replied: "First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know.(sic)"

The 44-year-old comic explained he didn't want to be "disrespectful" and disturb his fellow passenger, but excitedly agreed to her wedding offer.

He wrote: "You’re the best. Was gonna say hi but didn’t want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy s*** let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down!(sic)"

Cardi simply replied: "I’m down I’ll get my suit (sic)"

The 'Harold & Kumar' star detailed his 11-year relationship with Josh in his new memoir, 'You Can't Be Serious', but insisted he never made a conscious effort to conceal his sexuality, he was just aware that the important people in his life value their privacy.

He said: “I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with. Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends.

“I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet.

“They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

And while Kal is only coming out to the world now, he'd already told his Indian parents and close friends and insisted it was "super easy" telling his loved ones, having already dropped the acting career bombshell on them.

He said: “I shared things with my parents and close friends first.

“I know this sounds jokey, but it’s true: When you’ve already told your Indian parents and the South Asian community that you intend to be an actor for a living, really any conversations that come after that are super easy.

“They’re just like, ‘Yeah, okay.’ I felt very supported by everyone. That’s a wonderful thing. I know everybody has different experiences with that and so I definitely feel very fortunate.”