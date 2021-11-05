Taika Waititi is to adapt the graphic novel 'The Incal' into a movie.

The 46-year-old director has signed up to helm the feature adaptation of Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius' bestselling graphic novel for Humanoids and Primer Entertainment.

Taika will also co-write the script for the project, which marks Humanoids' first foray into film, with his regular collaborator Jemaine Clement and Peter Warren.

'The Incal' is an epic space opera that centres on P.I. John Difool, who happens to find a mystical artefact known as the Incal – an object of great power coveted by many factions across the galaxy.

As Difool learns about the Incal's powers and purpose, he – along with a ragtag crew of unlikely cohorts – reluctantly embarks on what begins as an improbable mission to save the universe, and slowly becomes a spiritual journey that examines the meaning of existence.

Jodorowsky and Moebius unveiled 'Humanoids' during the 1970s and saw it go on to become the highest-selling sci-fi graphic novel in history. It serves as the foundation for the 'Jodoverse', which includes comic book series such as 'The Metabarons' and 'Megalex'.

Taika said: "The films and graphic novels of Alejandro Jodorowsky have influenced me and so many others for so long.

"I was stunned to be given the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life and I am grateful to Alejandro, Fabrice and everyone at Humanoids for trusting me to do so."

Jodorowsky added: "When Humanoids CEO Fabrice Giger introduced me to Taika Waititi's work, it became obvious to me that he was the one.

"I fully trust Taika's creativity to give 'The Incal' a stunning take, intimate and at the same time of cosmic proportions."