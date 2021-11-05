Sir Paul McCartney grew close to his wife over a mutual love of hitting the dance floor.

The Beatles frontman - who has been married previously to the late Linda McCartney and Heather Mills - understood that Nancy Shevell, 61, was the woman for him when she and him were always the first ones to throw shapes, and even now there are always "certain songs" that get them moving.

Paul - who married Nancy in 2011 - wrote in his new book, 'The Lyrics: 1956 to Present': “After a show, when the band and crew get together for a drink, we’re always the first ones on the dancefloor. Certain songs will just get you dancing.

“There’s no denying it, I really enjoy dancing.

“It’s something my wife Nancy and I are particularly keen on.”

The ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ hitmaker recalled how he and Nancy got together on a trip Morocco - which began with them sleeping in separate rooms before a "nice and romantic" moment brought them together.

He wrote: "The piano was sitting in the foyer all day long, and because the rain would not stop, I sometimes went and just noodled on the keys.

“I was thinking all sorts of loving thoughts towards Nancy, and while I was at the piano, I could see that the waiters who were clearing up were listening.

"But it was nice and romantic, it was a perfect moment, and I thought to myself, we’re not going to stay in separate rooms tonight.”

Paul loves his spouse for being "real" and revealed his favourite photograph of the businesswoman.

He said: "If you had to say one word about her, it’s that she’s real.

“I have a beautiful picture of when we went to the White House. It’s of Nancy and me talking to Barack and Michelle Obama, and we’re laughing at something the president said."