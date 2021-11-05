Andrew Garfield believes people can only really "know" themselves by getting high on magic mushrooms.

The ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ star thinks everyone is "vastly unknowable" unless they take psychedelics or spend most of their time meditating in order to get to the depths of who they are.

He told The Guardian newspaper: "I think we are vastly unknowable unless we meditate 18 hours a day and/or go on mushroom trips to discover all the nooks and crannies of ourselves.”

But the ‘Silence’ actor refused to give any details or confirm his experience with magic mushrooms.

Asked about his experiences, he simply said: "Ah, that may be a bit too personal to go into.... I’m definitely aware that I’m not aware of the majority of what I am.”

The 'Under the Banner of Heaven' actor doesn't think he is a "goody-goody" but admitted he's never used his fame to "be an a*******".

He said: "I don’t agree with that! I don’t think I present as goody-goody...

“And now I have to prove I’m not a goody-goody. I don’t think I’ve ever used my fame to be an a*******. I think I would be able to admit it. Maybe I might have used it to get a table at a restaurant occasionally.

“I’m sorry! I guess I’m a goody-goody, then. Maybe that’s the extent of it.”

Andrew attributed staying centred in the film industry by placing attention on “the deeper things” rather than cheap thrills that offer fleeting moments of joy.

He said: "I think I’ve surrounded myself with things that make the deeper parts of me come alive rather than the ones that will be a coke-filled orgy of a moment and will then feel like total s*** the next morning. I know that s*** doesn’t last.”