Megan Thee Stallion is preparing for graduation.

The 26-year-old rapper is proud to have completed her bachelor’s in health administration at Texas Southern University without having taken "handouts" and is excited to be picking up her degree at a ceremony on 11 December.

Taking to Instagram she posted a series of photos with captions.

One read: "Showed my a**and still went to class. IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS doing everything they said I can't/couldn't!(sic)"

Another read: "Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that"(sic)"

The series of photos included one of her posing in front of the Texas Southern University initials, wearing a black dress and a magenta sash, whilst holding a customised “Real Hot Girl S**t” graduation cap.

The 'WAP' hitmaker announced to her followers on twitter how happy she was

She posted: "Flooding y'all today Bc I'm so happy (sic)"

Megan has managed to successfully balance her online studies with her rap career over recent years.

And the 'Savage' rapper - who is one of the best-selling artists in the world - previously discussed why she's so determined to graduate in spite of her fame and success.

She said: "I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed."

Megan - whose mother died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer - is also determined to graduate for the other women in her family.

The rapper explained that her mother and her grandmother have helped to make her the woman she is today.

Speaking about her ambitions, she explained: "I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed.

"My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."