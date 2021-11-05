Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson believes he will "forever be Sexiest Man Alive".

The 49-year-old actor received People magazine's annual accolade in 2016 and although the title has subsequently been passed on to Blake Shelton, Idris Elba, John Legend and Michael B. Jordan, he insisted it isn't an honour he's ever giving up.

Speaking on 'People (The TV Show!)', he said: "I am and will forever be Sexiest Man Alive.

"Listen, my Sexiest Man Alive title is in perpetuity. It's for life. Right? I don't give it up."

And although the publication will unveil 2021's Sexiest Man Alive this month, the 'Moana' star insisted it doesn't matter who is singled out.

He said: "That means whoever you put on the cover, it doesn't matter because I'm always going to be the Sexiest Man Alive."

Dwayne's 'Red Notice' co-star Ryan Reynolds has also held the title in the past, but the former wrestler refused to say who he thought was the "sexier" star.

He said: "Well, I mean, really that's up to the eye of the beholder, right? And it's all like interpretive. It's like when you read the Bible, you read different verses in a different way."

Dwayne - who has Simone, 20, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, five, and Tiana, three, with wife Lauren Hashian - previously joked he had "reached the pinnacle" when he was named Sexiest Man Alive.

He said at the time: "I said, 'That's awesome.' And then what went through my mind was just how cool and exciting it is. And then I thought, 'Wow, we've pretty much reached the pinnacle.' I'm not quite too sure where we go from here. I've done it all, this is it."

And the 'Jumanji' star thought it was his "sense of humour" that fans found sexy.

He added: "And I think probably just not trying to be sexy and just being cool and confident in your movies. I think with a lot of my fans, I've gotten to a very, very cool place where there's a direct line between the man they know off-screen and the man they see on-screen."