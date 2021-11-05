Blake Shelton has released the wedding song he wrote for Gwen Stefani.

The 45-year-old singer wrote 'We Can Reach the Stars' in lieu of marriage vows and performed it for the No Doubt singer when they tied the knot in July, and now fans can hear the track for themselves, as he has made it public and it will feature on his upcoming album 'Body Language Deluxe'.

He stated: "Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead,

"I reached out to my buddy Craig Wiseman, who is a world-class songwriter, to help me write and structure something that would stand the test of time."

The first verse of the song recounts the couple's first kiss.

Lyrics read: “We always said we wished we’d met long before we finally did

"But ever since that first kiss girl, it’s felt like we were kids…”

And the chorus of the song symbolises the magnitude of their love for one another.

He sings on track: "And I know we can reach the stars. That's how far my love will go for you. I know we can reach the stars. You've already hung the moon."

Blake is "really proud" of the song and feels "really honoured" to be able to call 52-year-old Gwen his wife.

He gushed: "I'm really proud of 'We Can Reach The Stars' and I'm really honoured to be with her,

"That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

Blake previously admitted he opted to write a song instead of traditional vows because he knew it would surprise his bride.

He said: "I started trying to write a song because that's kind of the opposite of what she would have expected me to do because I'm to the point where I just don't write that many songs anymore. It's just like pulling teeth for me and she's always on my case about it.

“And so I started writing this song and I can only get so far with it. Because I didn't want it to just be something for that moment. I wanted it to be something that was bigger and I saw I needed help. And so I called Craig Wiseman. I said 'Craig, you got to help me with this thing. Like, I'm not joking around here.'

"I wanted something broad, but also specific to Gwen. And so that's what I did. She didn't know I was going to do that. And so I surprised her with the song and we actually just recorded the song here in Nashville yesterday. I don't know what, or when we're going to do something with it, but it's something that I wanted to have a recording of. No matter what, you know what I'm saying?"